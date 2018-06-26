DMK to continue protests against TN Governor

The principal Opposition, which staged a walkout in the state assembly over the issue of the Governor's visits, also asserted it would "make any sacrifice" to uphold the state's autonomy

M K Stalin. Pic/AFP

The DMK termed the Raj Bhavan's imprisonment warning 'intimidatory' and vowed to continue its black flag protests against Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit over his visits to districts and meeting officials.

The principal Opposition, which staged a walkout in the state assembly over the issue of the Governor's visits, also asserted it would "make any sacrifice" to uphold the state's autonomy.

The Raj Bhavan had issued a statement taking exception to the DMK's continuing protests against Purohit's district visits and the party's 'siege Raj Bhavan' stir. The Raj Bhavan had said the Governor enjoys "unhindered freedom" to interact with officials and cited a legal provision providing seven years imprisonment to those "restraining" him from exercising any of thE powers.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever