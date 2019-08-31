Do I tell her she is dating a cheater?

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

Illustration/ Uday Mohite

I have a huge crush on my neighbour, who is in a relationship with a guy from our neighbourhood. I am pretty sure he is cheating on her because I saw him with another girl at a movie two weeks ago. I want to tell her about this, but don't know if it will backfire because she may wonder why I am interfering in her personal life. At the same time, if I stay silent, she will never know about him and won't ever consider the possibility of going out with me instead. What should I do?

If your neighbour is in a relationship with someone, it's because she wants to be with that person. Seeing her boyfriend with another woman at a movie and assuming he is cheating on his girlfriend are two different things because people go to movies with their relatives and friends as well. If you want to win over this girl, implying that her boyfriend is cheating on her may not be the best approach. Do the two of you know each other well? Have you ever had real conversations with her? If her current relationship doesn't work out, it will happen in its own time because it is their business alone. You should also ask yourself an important question: If she had feelings for you, her neighbour, why would she be with someone else?

My girlfriend smokes and I don't, which causes a lot of friction between us even though I don't want this to be a big issue. She says she has the right because it's her health, and I respect that, but she needs to respect that second-hand smoke harms me.

You are both right, because her habit is causing real damage. If the two of you can't arrive at some sort of compromise, such as restricting her smoking to when you are not around, this can be a big issue even if you don't want it to be. I suggest you put your health first, even if she doesn't.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Email your questions to lovedoc@mid-day.com

