Do not become complacent: Municipal Commissioner warns Mumbai

A novel coronavirus testing camp at the parking lot of Kohinoor Square in Dadar. Pic/Suresh Karkera

With the festival of Diwali approaching, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has cautioned citizens to be careful, especially since the city has managed to reduce active cases in the past month by almost 29 per cent."

With the aggressive and successful My Family My Responsibility campaign that started on September 15, the rate of infection fell steeply from 1.06 per cent to 0.41 per cent.

"The doubling rate for the city has climbed from 66 days to 171 days," Chahal said.

The BMC's Health Survey teams visited around 34.9 lakh families of the total 35.2 lakh, twice during a one-and-a-half-month period to check people's status and create awareness about COVID-19 protocols. The city also got 738 mega hoardings, campaign messages on 3,100 BEST buses and 1,750 bus stops, and 20 lakh 'No Mask, No Entry' posters on shops, offices and other places.

More than 1.5 lakh citizens were fined for not wearing masks/spitting and another estimated 5 lakh would be fined this month if found without masks or spitting. Around 40 lakh pamphlets were also distributed across the city.

While cases have reduced, the number of sealed buildings have also reduced by 30 per cent and containment zones have reduced by 13 per cent. The death rate for October has been 2.5 per cent and the cumulative death rate has fallen from 4.4 per cent to 3.9 per cent. Vacant COVID beds rose from 4,986 beds to 7,817 and the discharge rate of patients went up from 82 per cent to 89 per cent.

Also Read: Mumbai: Decision on inflated power bills, 100 units of free electricity by Diwali

Chahal said, "Team BMC resolves not to lower its guard and not be complacent in the relentless fight against COVID-19. Finally, we request all eminent citizens to celebrate the festival of Deepawali with utmost care and caution."

171

Current doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in the city

30%

Proportion of decrease in sealed buildings

13%

Decrease in containment zones

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news