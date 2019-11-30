Do not lock horns at the cost of the people

With Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray now at the helm of the state government, some of BMC's pending projects like the property tax waiver for houses measuring less than 500 square feet, reformation of the debt-ridden BEST, implementation of the Coastal Road project and nightlife policy, which are also some of Sena's pet projects, may get fast-tracked.

Out of all these, it will be very interesting to see the fate of the Coastal Road project which has been stalled and had the Sena's blessing. Now, which way will this go?

The Sena was against the Aarey car shed for the Metro, so how would this stance stack up against the Coastal Road?

Aaditya Thackeray has pushed for a zoo at Aarey — would that be implemented now? The next few days should give us some pointers on how the new State government will move on these projects.

One important thing is that Mumbaikars must not suffer because of ego tussles between Centre and State over projects. If a project has been pushed by the BJP, it should not be stalled simply because it is the BJP's baby so to speak.

In the same vein, if there is infra or a project that has the Sena's blessings, and is beneficial to the city, then it should get the green light and not be brought to a halt because of differences between the two.

Keep in mind people's interests and the good of the city. Locals have suffered hugely, and their taxes have gone to waste because of political bickering and fighting between parties.

If you wish and continue to lock horns, you are free to do so, but not at the cost of the people and the State.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates