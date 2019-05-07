Do you know about Shahid Kapoor's 'The Bike Riders' gang?

bollywood

Shahid Kapoor on jetting off for day-long Panvel trip on Sunday with his band of biker boys, including Rohit Roy, Harshvardhan Rane

(From left): Shahid Kapoor, Samir Jaura, Harshvardhan Rane, Rohit Roy and Suved Lohia

It was a boys' day out for Shahid Kapoor and select members of his biker gang, which took off for Panvel's Hilton Shillim over the weekend in the wee hours of Sunday. Kapoor, along with actors Rohit Roy, Harshvardhan Rane, Suved Lohia and trainer Samir Jaura, set off for one of his longest bike trips after taking part in similar endeavours on a weekly basis.

Kapoor says, "It is a fun one-day trip with the boys [that I participate in]. It's like a 'boy thing'. I love riding, and we have a group. So the experience is fun. We try to do it once in a week."

Roy states that the three-and-a-half hour trip to the resort commenced at 5.30 am. "We had a pit stop at [Khandala's] German Bakery since it was a long ride, and a 45-minute climb to the hill. We were to return on Sunday, but stayed back since we were enjoying it," he says, adding that "intrinsic members" Kunal Kemmu and Arshad Warsi were missed. "We formed the group of 12 a couple of years ago, and have been riding ever since. It's a mixed lot, comprising four to five actors, investment bankers, entrepreneurs, and corporate professionals. Five of us came together to ride to this resort. Shahid is among the most [interesting] and spiritual members. We had great conversations during this ride."

The Bike Riders, as Roy says they call themselves, are particular about adhering to safety norms. "We ride with proper gear, including helmets, jackets, riding pants and gloves."

