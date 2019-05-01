Shahid Kapoor shares video with son Zain; Sonakshi Sinha's reaction to it is epic

bollywood

Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram account to share a video with son Zain Kapoor. The video has some colourful filters and the baby seems to be enjoying

[L] Shahid Kapoor with son Zain Kapoor. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/shahidkapoor. [R] Sonakshi Sinha. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/aslisona.

On Wednesday, Shahid Kapoor shared a video with his little cutie-pie, Zain Kapoor. The video is sure to brighten up your lazy afternoon as the look of Zain will captivate you. In the video, Shahid Kapoor is seen in a playful mood with his baby as he plays with some colourful filters on Instagram.

Shahid Kapoor shared the video on the photo-sharing medium and wrote: "#shadyboys [sic]"

View this post on Instagram #shadyboys A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) onApr 30, 2019 at 10:10am PDT

Shahid's younger brother Ishaan Khatter commented with many hugs and kissed emoticons. While Malaika Arora said, "Too cute," fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adjania wrote: "Cuteness"

However, it was Shahid Kapoor's R Rajkumar co-star Sonakshi Sinha, who left a hilarious comment. She thinks that Zain is too cute to be Shahid's son and credited his cuteness to his mother Mira Kapoor. Here's what she wrote: "Hes so cute duuuude... how is he yours??? Obv gone on mommy [sic]."

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor welcomed Zain on September 5, 2018, and the duo shared the news on social media. The actor was busy promoting his film Batti Gul Meter Chaalu back then, and he also took a paternal leave amidst his busy schedule.

The couple tied the knot on July 2015 and have two adorable children - Misha Kapoor (2) and Zain Kapoor (0.7). Shahid's wife, Mira is very active on social media and keeps sharing photos and videos of their munchkins.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Kabir Singh which is a remake of the Telugu film, Arjun Reddy. Sandeep Vanga who directed the Telugu version is wielding the directorial baton for the remake as well. The original film, starring Vijay and Shalini Pandey in the lead, revolves around a medical student who falls in love with his junior and how their relationship evolves. Kiara Advani plays the female lead in the film.

