Mira Rajput shares adorable photo with Zain, follows it with Shahid's picture

Mira Rajput is extremely active on Instagram and keeps her fans updated with the latest pictures of her children, Misha and Zain. Lovey-dovey photos with husband Shahid Kapoor are also a treat for her fans

Mira Rajput with son Zain Kapoor, and Shahid Kapoor. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/mira.kapoor

Mira Rajput shared an adorable picture of her son, Zain Kapoor on social media. In the picture, Mira is seen holding Zain, who seems to be excited and laughing. Mira, too, can't seem to contain her excitement, which is evident in the twinkle in her eyes. In a red tee with a white square-pocket, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's son looks super cute!

Mira Rajput shared this picture on her Instagram account and wrote, "Small wonder [sic]." The picture was flooded with many comments from Mira's followers on the photo-sharing medium. Comments such as "Cuteness overloaded, Lovely click with a cutie pie, Simplicity is beautiful [sic]" and many adjectives were used for Shahid and Mira's baby.

Mira also shared a photo of herself with Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor respectively. She captioned the picture: "7 months in, 7 months out" on their photo.



Mira Kapoor shared this picture as her Instagram story

While her followers couldn't get over these pictures, she shared a photo of husband Shahid Kapoor as well, and gave it a romantic caption! "Killing me softly," is what she wrote.

A few days ago, she had also shared a picture of Misha and Zain lying in bed and gave an interactive caption to it. Misha can be seen wearing Zain's t-shirt because its size is too big for the latter, and the former decides to keep it to herself.

Cute! Isn't it?

