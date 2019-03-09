Shahid Kapoor shares the first picture of his 'sun' Zain Kapoor

bollywood

Shahid Kapoor has taken the internet by storm by sharing the first picture with his 'sun' Zain Kapoor. Well, that's what he has captioned the first picture of baby Zain

Shahid Kapoor with son Zain Kapoor/picture courtesy: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram handle

Shahid Kapoor finally shared the picture of his 'sun' Zain Kapoor. A beautiful father-son moment is captured so well, that it will surely make you fall in love with it. Shahid is smiling with happiness, while Zain's playful nature is evident enough in the image. Take a look! Shahid captioned the image: "The sun ! [sic]"

View this post on Instagram The sun ! A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) onMar 8, 2019 at 10:06pm PST

While Shahid Kapoor is seen wearing a blue t-shirt, Zain looks no less than a ball of cuteness in this baby blue t-shirt and red baby pants.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor welcomed Zain on September 5, 2018, and the duo shared the news on social media. The actor was busy promoting his film Batti Gul Meter Chaalu back then, and he also took a paternal leave amidst his busy schedule.

Also, in February, Mira Rajput coloured her daughter Misha's hair with pink, but that was temporary. She had shared the pictures of Misha's coloured hair on Instagram but ended up being at the receiving end of trolls. However, Mira gave them a piece of her mind.

