Mira Kapoor celebrates 'delicious' Zain Kapoor's half birthday, see photo

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor tied the knot in 2015, and the duo is blessed with two adorable children Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor

Mira Rajput shared this picture on her Instagram account.

On Wednesday, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor's second child, Zain Kapoor turned half-a-year-old. To celebrate the completion of Zain's six months in their lives, Mira Kapoor celebrated it in a very innovative manner. The young mommy took to her Instagram account to share a delectable picture of the pizza-styled-cake. She shared two pictures of the cake and in the first picture, she wrote: "My baby is 6 months. Delicious half Zain." The second photo of the cake had another caption thanking the baker for this cake. "Thank you daffodils.creations for executing my ideas and making them edible!!"

Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor, through her posts, proves that she isn't a regular mom and stays casual with her children. The star-wife is extremely active on social media and keeps sharing lovely photos of herself with actor-hubby Shahid Kapoor and children, Misha and Zain. Prior to this post, Mira had shared a picture of herself with Zain. Dressed in an off-white hoodie with black joggers and socks, Zain was twinning with his mother, Mira Rajput, who wore the same colour t-shirt and denim in that picture.

Also, a few days ago, Mira Rajput had also got her daughter, Misha's hair coloured but that was temporary. She had shared the pictures of Misha's coloured hair on Instagram but ended up being at the receiving end of trolls. However, Mira gave them a piece of her mind.

On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor is busy shooting for Kabir Singh.

