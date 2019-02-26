Mira Rajput shares Zain Kapoor's photo, calls him 'limited edition baby'

bollywood

Mira Rajput shared a photo of his little toddler, Zain Kapoor on Instagram

Mira Rajput with son Zain Kapoor. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/mira.kapoor

Mira Rajput is staying true to as once she called herself, "I'm not a regular mom, I am a cool mom." Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira shared a photo of her little toddler, Zain Kapoor on Instagram. The star-wife is extremely active on social media and keeps sharing lovely photos of herself with actor-hubby Shahid Kapoor and children, Misha and Zain. Her latest picture has she buried inside a giant black couch with Zain, whose hoodie reads, "I'm limited edition." That's where Mira derived her caption from for this post.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram Limited edition, baby. A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) onFeb 26, 2019 at 2:35am PST

Comments such as "He is too cute," "Shona baby [sic]," "With limited edition mom" kept flooding on the post. A comment also described how Zain looks so much like his sister, Misha Kapoor. Dressed in an off-white hoodie with black joggers and socks, Zain was twinning with his mother, Mira Rajput, who wore the same colour t-shirt and denim. Isn't it cute?

A few days ago, Mira Rajput had also got her daughter, Misha's hair coloured but that was temporary. She had shared the pictures of Misha's coloured hair on Instagram but ended up being at the receiving end of trolls. Giving them a piece of her mind, Mira, at an event, said, "It wasn't a colour. It was a regular paint. She (Misha) just had nice time and I think it's just about letting your children to be creative, letting them be free and letting them to have a good time. I think it doesn't make sense to get serious about everything," Mira told the media on Wednesday during the Helping Hand Exhibition cum Fundraiser event."

On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor's birthday photos with wife, Mira Rajput are going viral on social media. Shahid is busy shooting for Kabir Singh professionally.

