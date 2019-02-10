Mira Rajput colours daughter Misha Kapoor's hair, proves she is 'cool' mom

bollywood

Mira Rajput coloured her daughter Misha Kapoor's hair and shared it on her Instagram account

Misha Kapoor. Picture Courtesy: Mira Rajput's Instagram account.

Mira Rajput has time and again proved that she is a cool doting mother, and the latest pictures shared on her Instagram account are proof enough. While Shahid Kapoor is busy shooting for his upcoming film, Kabir Singh, his wife, Mira Rajput took their daughter to the infamous Bollywood hairstylist Aalim.

The star wife got Misha's hair partially coloured with pink highlights. She shared those colourful pictures of her adorable baby Misha on Instagram story. She captioned the photo as, "I'm not a regular mom, I'm a cool mom." Later, in another photo, she shared a disclaimer on behalf of Misha saying, "Relax guys it's just temporary. Wait till I'm 5."

In the photo, baby Misha looks beyond adorable with a ponytail and hairclips. A while ago, Mira had shared another interesting photo of husband Shahid Kapoor and Misha on her Instagram account from the supermarket. She had given a hilarious caption, which read: "Fresh produce!! Which aisle stocks these sweet treats? #organic #sustainablysourced #handmade [sic]."

Talking about Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's relationship, they are setting couple goals with the way they handle their children while managing their professional and personal life. Shahid Kapoor, too, had shared an image of himself with wifey on his Instagram account, which left the whole of social media gushing over the mush in the frame.

In the snap, Mira can be seen leaning on Shahid while he is embracing her. Shahid has kept it casual with black shades and a light pastel coloured T-shirt, while Mira too, opted for a casual attire with minimal makeup. Both Mira and Shahid are quite active on Instagram and keep sharing pictures of their children and family outings. Shahid and Mira tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in an intimate ceremony in the outskirts of Delhi. They are parents to two children- Misha and Zain.

