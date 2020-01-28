Throwback Video: Sara Ali Khan shares a video, and credits her transformation to this person

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most beautiful actors we have in the Hindi film industry currently. She charmed her fans and critics alike in her Bollywood debut Kedarnath in 2018, and there's an equal amount of excitement for Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, which opens on February 14.

However, barring a few loyal fans and ardent followers, not many people know how the actress looked like before entering Bollywood. And in case you're curious to know about the same, the actress herself is here to help you out. Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a small video that gives us a glimpse of her look long before Bollywood was a dream.

She captioned the video and wrote- Presenting Sara ka Sara Sara. Let's make 'light' of what it was... Let's also make it lighter than what it was. Video and transformation credit: Namrata Purohit. Take a look right here:

Well, her transformation from flab to fab is truly inspiring. And she's not the only one to do that, actors like Sonakshi Sinha, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and even Jackky Bhagnani struggled with their weight before entering Bollywood and worked really hard to shed the extra kilos. And kudos to them for successfully achieving a perfect body.

On the work front, apart from Love Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan is also doing Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan, releasing on May 1, 2020.

