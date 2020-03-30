Do you know Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit's Hum Aapke Hain Koun is the biggest hit of Hindi Cinema?

Salman Khan is one of the most loved superstars in Bollywood and his movies have been loved by the audience since forever. The actor's classic hit film Hum Aapke Hain Koun holds the record for the highest footfalls in Hindi Cinema.

The movie was released in 1994 and to date, tops the list by a huge margin with 7,39,62,000 footfalls whereas Baahubali 2 had a footfall of 5,25,22,000.

This is proof of Salman Khan's massive fandom that spans across decades and continues to grow stronger by the day. A fan-club of the actor took to his Instagram account to share how Khan delivered the biggest blockbuster of the decade in the '90s with this Sooraj Barjatya directorial, have a look right here:

And even Box Office India states that in terms of footfalls and inflation, this is the biggest hit of all time. The actor is immensely popular among people of all age groups and his magnetic pull in the younger generation makes him one of the most sought after celebrities for brands.

Salman Khan was recently signed as the brand ambassador for a leading beverage brand owing to his immense popularity.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates