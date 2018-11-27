Do you know Suresh Raina's wife Priyanka Chaudhary is an engineer and has given a TED speech?
On the occasion of Suresh Raina's 32nd birthday today, we take a look at some interesting facts about the cricketer and his wife Priyanka Chaudhary
Suresh Raina with wife Priyanka
India’s star left-hander Suresh Raina celebrates his 32nd birthday on November 27, 2018. On this occasion, we take a look at a few very interesting facts about the south-paw and his wife Priyanka Chaudhary
- He has three elder brothers Dinesh Raina, Naresh Raina and Mukesh Raina and one elder sister Renu.
- Suresh Raina has also lent his voice to a Bollywood song. A romantic number named Tu Mili Sab Mila from the movie Meeruthiya Gangsters (2015). He also played saxophone on a kids' television show.
- Suresh Raina is the second-youngest player ever to captain India.
- Suresh Raina married Priyanka Chaudhary in 2015, Priyanka Chaudhary is a an Indian software engineer, former banker and social worker.
- Suresh Raina’s wife Priyanka Chaudhary has worked for companies like Wipro and Accenture.
- At the time of her marriage to Suresh Raina, Priyanka Chaudhary was working as a senior software tester for ING in Bijlmer neighborhood of Amsterdam, Netherlands.
- On November 19, 2017, Priyanka Chaudhary delivered a TED speech on behalf of her foundation at an independent TED event organized by 'TEDxWhitefield' in Bangalore, Karnataka.
- Priyanka Chaudharu has a radio talk show on RedFM titled 'The Priyanka Raina Show'.
- Suresh Raina was signed by the Chennai Super Kings for US$650,000 for the first three years of the IPL.
- In IPL 2018, Suresh Raina was retained by Chennai Super Kings for a price tag of 11 crore ($1.7 million).
