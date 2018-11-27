Do you know Suresh Raina's wife Priyanka Chaudhary is an engineer and has given a TED speech?

cricket

On the occasion of Suresh Raina's 32nd birthday today, we take a look at some interesting facts about the cricketer and his wife Priyanka Chaudhary

Suresh Raina with wife Priyanka

He has three elder brothers Dinesh Raina, Naresh Raina and Mukesh Raina and one elder sister Renu.

Suresh Raina has also lent his voice to a Bollywood song. A romantic number named Tu Mili Sab Mila from the movie Meeruthiya Gangsters (2015). He also played saxophone on a kids' television show.

Suresh Raina is the second-youngest player ever to captain India.

Suresh Raina married Priyanka Chaudhary in 2015, Priyanka Chaudhary is a an Indian software engineer, former banker and social worker.

Suresh Raina’s wife Priyanka Chaudhary has worked for companies like Wipro and Accenture.

At the time of her marriage to Suresh Raina, Priyanka Chaudhary was working as a senior software tester for ING in Bijlmer neighborhood of Amsterdam, Netherlands.

On November 19, 2017, Priyanka Chaudhary delivered a TED speech on behalf of her foundation at an independent TED event organized by 'TEDxWhitefield' in Bangalore, Karnataka.

Priyanka Chaudharu has a radio talk show on RedFM titled 'The Priyanka Raina Show'.

Suresh Raina was signed by the Chennai Super Kings for US$650,000 for the first three years of the IPL.

In IPL 2018, Suresh Raina was retained by Chennai Super Kings for a price tag of 11 crore ($1.7 million).

