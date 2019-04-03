Do you know what these Bollywood actors really eat?

bollywood

Dr Siddhant Bhargava and Maahek Nair, celebrity nutritionists with artistes like Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan as their clients, on four diets taking the industry by storm

Parineeti Chopra

Their Instagram posts are telling of the toil they put into their two-hours of physical training to stay in shape. But, what doesn't meet the eye is how unrelenting Bollywood's ace celebrities are during the remaining 22 hours, when monitoring what goes into their mouths. Ahead of World Health Day on Sunday, mid-day connects with celebrity nutritionists Dr Siddhant Bhargava and Maahek Nair to discuss four meal plans that are dominating the industry today.

Semi-Keto diet

What is it: An eating pattern that severely limits the consumption of carbohydrates in a bid to make fats the primary source of energy for the body.



Shraddha Kapoor. Pics/instagram

Both Bhargava and Nair reveal that their clients, including Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Amit Sadh and Shraddha Kapoor adhere to a plan that includes less carbohydrates, and more fats and protein. A Keto diet, Bhargava says, is the go-to plan for most actors seeking to look their best ahead of an upcoming body shot, or song sequence. "Alia, for instance, follows a low-carb plan, and is on Intermittent Fasting [IF]. Ahead of a song sequence, she will switch to a no-carbs Keto diet to get rid of water retention. It lends a chiselled look and reduces puffiness on the face." The fitness and nutritional scientist considers the pattern a healthier alternative to previous regimens, which would restrict actors to juices before impending body shots. "Here, they cut out carbs, but replace it with protein and fats. So, it's a healthy starvation."



Alia Bhatt

While actors who are "generally fit" may switch to a Keto diet a week ahead of a crucial schedule, those who need to shape up may take to it as much as two months in advance. An advocate of low-carb diets, he points out that the consumption of carbohydrates, if checked, doesn't lead to weight gain. "The reason I don't advocate carbs has nothing to do with weight gain. Carbs make one prone to water retention. If you're standing before the screen all the time, you can't look like a balloon. It also leads to insulin spikes, which can cause Poly-cystic Ovarian Disorder [PCOD] and diabetes. Finally, it leads to inflammation, which is essentially ageing. A lot of actors, especially those on my diet, will consume antioxidants and Omega 3 to reduce inflammation, and, in turn, look good continuously."



Maahek Nair and Dr Siddhant Bhargava

Vegetarianism

Credit it to their urge to protect animals, or the environment, but a fair share of actors, Bhargava says, have turned vegetarian recently. The toughest aspect of keeping actors on this pattern, he confesses, is ensuring that they get an adequate amount of protein. Talking about Chopra's meal plan, he reveals, "Pari has turned vegetarian recently. One of the protein sources she consumes is soya. There are myths associated with its consumption. Some claim tofu and soya are bad for health, but that is only true if they are consumed in large quantities. The other sources of protein include paneer, though Pari doesn't like it too much. Hence, we also add dairy and high-protein yogurt [to her plan]."

Monitoring vegetarian Kartik Aryan's meals, Nair, co-owner of Body ProCoach Fitness, has the actor consume high-fat foods like feta cheese, avocados, flak seeds and meal replacement shakes to ensure that his caloric intake is met. "We don't have him on a high-protein diet since he doesn't need to build muscle mass. But, we put him on a cyclic carbohydrate plan to ensure he doesn't lose muscle," she says. In case the actor needs to up his protein intake, he is willing to incorporate eggs into his diet, occasionally. An array of vegetarian and vegan propagators, including Jacqueline Fernandez, have had to switch to consuming eggs to meet their protein requirement.

A vegetarian diet in the cinema industry, Bhargava says, poses its share of challenges for nutritionists. "While one can meet their protein requirement on the diet, s/he needs to consume more carbohydrates to do so. Vegetarian [sources of] protein are incomplete. For instance, dals have proteins, but, for them to be [assimilated] by the body, they must be consumed with rice. Dal and rice together is a source of protein, but the meal is also high on carbs, which in turn leads to water retention, as discussed. If one cuts out the protein, it leads to muscle loss."

Veganism

What is it: A diet devoid of animal-based products.

Pointing out that, like with a vegetarian meal plan, a vegan diet too demands attention as far as protein consumption is concerned, Nair alludes that catering to Shraddha Kapoor's dietary needs can be challenging. "We give her tofu, but that increases [the hormone] oestrogen, which, in turn, doesn't [create a] hard and [lean] musculature. It's important for Shraddha to look lean because she was working on the [dance film] Street Dancer 3D, and had to look athletic. So, even though she's vegan, we had to incorporate eggs and salmon into her diet."

Intermittent fasting

What is it: An eating pattern that sees an individual consume food - usually, whatever s/he pleases, within reason - for eight hours a day, and fast for the remaining 16 hours.

Keeping a vigil on Alia Bhatt's diet, Bhargava reveals that the actor took to IF seven months ago, and has now eased into it to such an extent that "it's not even considered a diet format for her anymore." He says, "Alia has primarily turned vegetarian and IF helps her cut calories. Unlike those who consume what they like on the diet, she is watchful about her meals even in the eating [phase].

In fact, she is so dedicated that I have to remind her to take a cheat meal every two weeks."



Vicky Kaushal and Swara Bhasker

Keto diet:

"Mujhe roti chahiye," Vicky Kaushal had lamented when discussing how hard it was to be on a Keto diet when gaining weight for Uri. Another actor who gave the diet a go was Swara Bhasker, who saw results "early on" after taking to it.



Jacqueline Fernandez and Vir Das

Intermittent fasting:

In an interview to mid-day, Jacqueline Fernandez said she took to IF over a year ago, and has reaped umpteen benefits. Vir Das too took to social media to state that he was following IF.



Kangana Ranaut and Sonakshi Sinha

Vegan

Kangana Ranaut had apparently stated veganism was "rooted in the Indian ethos" and added that the plan had made a difference to her health. Sonakshi Sinha too reportedly took to it and alluded to have reaped metabolic benefit.



Anushka Sharma and Shahid Kapoor

Vegetarianism

Having reportedly read a book that changed his perspective towards the consumption of meat, Shahid Kapoor turned veg a decade ago. For Anushka Sharma, the decision to do so was taken a few years ago.

