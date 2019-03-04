Here's how you can ace Malaika Arora-inspired gym looks!

bollywood-fashion

Malaika Arora, the fitness enthusiast, who is known to ace the gym look without any efforts, has given us all some major fitness outfit goals

Malaika Arora and fitness is synonymous to each other. The actress, who has ditched ageing and excelled the world of good looks even in her forties has left no stone unturned to make us drool over her perfectly fit body. She is not only fit and fab at the age of forty-five but also raised the bar high with her svelte physique and fashion.

As the summers are all set to hit the bay, we are here to give you some of her great gym-looks you can flaunt while working out and attaining that perfect summer-body! Take a look.

Malaika Arora/All pictures: Yogen Shah

Malaika Arora and her grey camouflaged shorts embark a fight for getting fit and being in a perfectly chiselled body. Malaika Arora makes these yoga shorts look so cool, that we can't get our eyes off it! The actress donning white sports bra, paired with the grey shorts and a black bomber jacket makes this gym wear look out of this world. Get your look here.

Colour block is in fashion, and when this pattern is clubbed with the workout gear, it is a true winner. Malaika Arora paired her colour block yoga pants with a grey sweatshirt, making it a complete-must-have in the gym wardrobe. Get the look here.

From shiny metallics to classy mesh yoga pants, Malaika Arora has everything in her wardrobe that has left us all with envy. The actress and her splash of colours are just too cool to handle. There's is no one shade she has left out to try during her working sessions. Remember, camouflage pants can never go wrong! Get the look here.

And yes, these metallic pants is something one should have it in her wardrobe. Aren't they super cool and sexy at the same time? Malaika Arora has managed to keep it simple by opting for a basic black top on such fancy yoga pants. The actress surely has some cool collection of shades one can look out for! Get the look here.

