Do you know where Abhishek Banerjee is vacationing these days?

Abhishek Banerjee is considered as one of the most finest and coveted actors in the entertainment industry. He has not just been celebrated for his outstanding performances but also for his unconventional choice of projects. The actor who has paved his way to the hearts of the viewers with his impeccable performance as 'Hathoda Tyagi' is now giving us major vacation goals! Abhishek Banerjee is presently holidaying in Goa with his close ones!

To discover solace in the tranquility of the beautiful beaches, and to relax & unwind, Abhishek has found the perfect get-away with his loved ones in the coastal state of India – Goa. Sharing his experience, the actor said, “Me and my wife love the peripatetic life; we absolutely love to travel, we live for it! And Goa is like our second home. We were waiting for the right time to spread our wings again, as we were at home for the past few months. Staying in the wilderness, camping at adventurous locations, watching sunrise from a hilltop, finding serenity at lovely beaches is what gives me and Tina, the ultimate peace of mind. So yes, we are glad that we could take a mini vacation to Goa after such a long time."

While Abhishek’s outstanding performance in Pataal Lok has made a mark in the hearts of the viewers, the actor is all set to entertain them again with his upcoming projects like Pari-war, Helmet and Aankh Micholi.

