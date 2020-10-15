Doctor my back is hurting! Do I have a Spinal Problem?

That's the General Perception if there is any pain around the Spine, that it's basically of Spinal Origin. People start thinking similarly, start trying out all remedies to get better by themselves and sometimes even get an X-rayOr an MRI, to allay their fears.

So are all pains around the Spine of Spinal Origin?

Back/Neck pain, need not always be due to any Spinal problem. There are many Causes of Back/Neck pain, To understand the causes of these pains, it's essential to consult a Spine Specialist, especially if these pains are bothering you repeatedly.

We classify the causes as "Spinal or Non-Spinal", The most likely 'Non Spinal' reasons are Weak muscle tone, Poor Postures leading to strain on Muscles and Ligaments, Medical Conditions like Diabetes, Hypothyroidism and Rheumatoid Arthritis leading to localised Stiffness and pain

So what are the Spinal Causes of Back/Neck Pain?

A Consult with A Spine Specialist will Help in Diagnosing the Spinal Cause of the pains. Spinal causes can be due to multiple factors, which are brought on due to Age related Degeneration, Lifestyle related or can be congenitally present and have aggravated in adulthood.

Common Spinal causes are Slipped Disc, Spinal Stenosis & Spondylolisthesis. Generally these Problems tend to increase in intensity as time progresses, and are aggravated by change in posture or activity.

Apart from Back/Neck pain they also cause radiating pain in Legs/Arm And even Numbness.

How To Diagnose & Treat?

A thorough Clinical Examination along with Investigations like MRI, X-rays & Relevant Blood Tests help in Diagnosing.

These investigations also help in assessing the severity of the problem, thus determining what line of treatment will give an adequate relief.

The focus is on treating "Conservatively" as much as possible, especially if its initial symptoms, not much of neurological symptoms, and age is also not much.

How much Benefits do Conservative Approaches give?

Conservative Approach mainly 'Lifestyle changes and Physiotherapy', help in Alleviating symptoms due to both Non-Spinal & Spinal factors. Following these habits regularly helps keep the symptoms in check for an Extended period unless the Spinal problem Increases.

What Options for treating Spinal Problems if Conservative Approaches Don't work?

If Conservative Approaches fail to produce the desired results, or the person starts experiencing worsening of symptoms along with weakness in hands or legs, then a Surgery is considered. Due to the Development of Equipments, We now perform majority of Spinal procedures with Small Keyhole Incisions, with "Minimal Normal Muscle & Tissue damage", the post surgery pain and discomfort is minimal, the person can be made to walk and resume his normal activities as soon as possible.

The benefits of a Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery (MISS) is immense to the patient.

Dr. Nikhil Arbatti is a Consultant Spine Surgeon, and has been performing exclusively spine surgeries for the last 15 years, He has performed more than 5000 spinal surgeries and 2000 Minimally Invasive Spinal surgeries till date. Dr Nikhil has undergone spine training In Minimally Invasive Spine surgery & Complex Spine Reconstruction from South Korea, Germany, France & U.S.A. Apart from Minimally Invasive Procedures Dr.Nikhil Arbatti also practises Non-Invasive Procedures for Pain Management.

Dr. Nikhil Arbatti

Consultant Minimally Invasive & Endoscopic Spine Surgery Specialist

For more details contact:-

Advanced Spine Care Clinic

203, D Square Building

Opposite Goklibai School

Dadabhai Road

Vile Parle West

Mumbai -400056

Appointments: 01414156673

Website: www.advancedspinecare.in

Email: nikhilarbatti@gmail.com

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.