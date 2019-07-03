Doctor Sapna Sharma lends her support to Ananya Panday's initiative So Positive

bollywood

Doctor Sapna Sharma has come forward now to speak up on how important this cause is and has appreciated Ananya Panday for it.

The whole world has supported Ananya Panday's cause ever since Ananya launched her initiative, So Positive, as her digital social responsibility to fight and negate social media bullying, it is Doctor Sapna Sharma who has come forward now to speak up on how important this cause is and has appreciated the actress for it.

Sapna Sharma is a TEDx speaker, psychologist, author and life coach who has lent her voice for the cause which Ananya recently stood up for. The handle of So positive posted a video with the caption, "@dr.sapnasharmaTEDx speaker, Psychologist, Author and Life coach lends her voice towards our cause. Social media bullying has been an issue that we have been ignoring for several years, its time to speak about it and learn the measures that can be taken to negate it. @ananyapanday's DSR initiative @sopositivedsr does just that and im proud that someone from youth is taking up such an important cause. #AnanyaPanday @ananyapanday"

So Positive is a cause taken up by Ananya which is backed with substantial data, research and behavioural statistics. The initiative aims at creating and spreading awareness about social media bullying. The initiative's prime focus is to make people aware of the fact that this issue exists and stays very prevalent in society. Also, the steps that can be taken by the recipients of this destructive criticism in order to deal with it.

The platform would create engagement to inform the broader public about the existing actions to emerge out of the issue. Ananya's initiative is centred around extending support and providing guidance to people to collaborate with helpful entities such as the government and lawyers, to name a few.

Ananya Panday's take on social media bullying is commendable and is receiving appreciation from all across the quarters - not just the who's who of the industry, but also doctors who have always worked along the same lines. The 'Best Student' is definitely on a winning streak with the fight against bullies with So Positive.

