Social Media Day: Ananya Panday's initiative against social media bullying appreciated by fans

With So Positive, Ananya Panday aims at spreading awareness that social media bullying exists and it's high time now that we speak against it and put it to rest

Ananya Panday/picture courtesy: Ananya Panday's Instagram account

On the occasion of Social Media Day, 'Next Gen Star' Ananya Panday took the first step to initiate a fight against social media bullying as she took up a digital social responsibility initiative "So Positive" which affects the teenagers in the world of the digital age.

Early in the morning, Ananya wished everyone "World Social Media Day" and said something interesting was coming up and the fans got super excited, intrigued upon if a film will be announced or a brand and started flooding the social media guessing!

Later, Ananya announced the initiative "So Positive" as she took to her social media handle with a video. As soon as the actress announced, wishes and appreciation started pouring in for Ananya for taking up the cause. With 'So Positive', Ananya aims at spreading awareness that social media bullying exists and it's high time now that we speak against it and put it to rest.

Here are some appreciation posts from the fans.

So Positive is a great initiative to combat cyber bullying. Appreciating the effort taken by #AnanyaPanday pic.twitter.com/Q4vUnM1q9k — K.T. (@Kamsamay) June 30, 2019

Like an everytime inspiration, even this time #AnanyaPanday brings - So Positive, an initiative on the occasion of Social Media day pic.twitter.com/63gxhgrbrB — à¤à¥à¤à¥à¤¸à¤¿à¤ à¤®à¥à¤¸à¥à¤à¥à¤²à¤¿à¤¨à¤¿à¤à¥ Pð¸ï¸kli (@LordOfTheWinks) June 30, 2019

In order to carry a positive action we must develop here a positive vision. Huge respect for #AnanyaPanday for initiating So Positive! pic.twitter.com/jPpmIc2wLz — Priya Sharma (@sharma_kudi) June 30, 2019

#AnanyaPanday on occasion of social media day launches a new dash of initiative- So Positive pic.twitter.com/xL3C6756Tu pic.twitter.com/cs3hfhjBiX — Anjali S R (@AnjaliRupsa) June 30, 2019

Lots of love and power to you #AnanyaPanday for So Positive pic.twitter.com/UGPkqDr6h3 pic.twitter.com/QtBqsFnPZs — Tavir Mazumdar (@Tavirkhan) June 30, 2019

Even before her debut, the actress was creating all the right buzz, and with her promising debut created a rage among the younger audience. The starlet is already amidst shooting her second film, Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Fans across quarters have been extremely excited to witness the actress on the big screen.

