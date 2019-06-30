Search

Social Media Day: Ananya Panday's initiative against social media bullying appreciated by fans

Published: Jun 30, 2019, 15:52 IST | mid-day online correspondent

With So Positive, Ananya Panday aims at spreading awareness that social media bullying exists and it's high time now that we speak against it and put it to rest

Social Media Day: Ananya Panday's initiative against social media bullying appreciated by fans
Ananya Panday/picture courtesy: Ananya Panday's Instagram account

On the occasion of Social Media Day, 'Next Gen Star' Ananya Panday took the first step to initiate a fight against social media bullying as she took up a digital social responsibility initiative "So Positive" which affects the teenagers in the world of the digital age. 

Early in the morning, Ananya wished everyone "World Social Media Day" and said something interesting was coming up and the fans got super excited, intrigued upon if a film will be announced or a brand and started flooding the social media guessing!

Later, Ananya announced the initiative "So Positive" as she took to her social media handle with a video. As soon as the actress announced, wishes and appreciation started pouring in for Ananya for taking up the cause. With 'So Positive', Ananya aims at spreading awareness that social media bullying exists and it's high time now that we speak against it and put it to rest.

Here are some appreciation posts from the fans.

Even before her debut, the actress was creating all the right buzz, and with her promising debut created a rage among the younger audience. The starlet is already amidst shooting her second film, Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Fans across quarters have been extremely excited to witness the actress on the big screen.

Also Read: Ananya Panday's latest sartorial choice is winning hearts

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe

Tags

Ananya Pandaybollywood news

Taapsee Pannu's epic reaction to social media trolls!

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK