'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' release delayed

As part of Hollywood studio's scheduling changes due to the coronavirus crisis, the release of 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' has been delayed. Marvel's sequel to the 2016 Benedict Cumberbatch film, has been pushed back from November 5, 2021, to March 25, 2022, cited The Hollywood Reporter. The Sam Raimi directed film is being delayed for the second time.

It had already been pushed once because of the crisis from May 2021, to the early November frame. This change in the release date makes the movie the latest one to move out of scheduled dates due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Earlier, owing to the global coronavirus crisis, Sony Pictures has pushed back two of its untitled 'Spider-Man' sequels. Meanwhile, the theatrical release of the much anticipated two chapters in actor Tom Cruise's action franchise - 'Mission: Impossible 7' and 'Mission: Impossible 8' has been delayed by the Paramount pictures.

