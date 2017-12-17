Doctors at Apollo Hospital were told not to disclose Jayalalithaa's condition

The doctors at Apollo Hospital were advised not to reveal the condition of late Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa was critical, said Apo­llo Group founder and executive chairman Pra­thap C Reddy on Saturday

Jayalalithaa was admitted to Apollo on September 11, 2016 and died there on December 5, 2016. The hospital had issued a statement that she was admitted for fever and dehydration. "Doctors were advised not announce that Jayalalithaa was in a critical stage as it would be difficult to control people's emotions," Reddy said, but he did not mention who had advised the doctors not to disclose the actual status of her health.

