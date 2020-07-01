Doctor's Day 2020: Salman Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia send out heartfelt wishes

It's National Doctor's Day today, July 1, and several celebrities took to social media to honour and express their gratitude towards doctors for being the strongest pillar the country leans on, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

Salman Khan took to Twitter and wrote: "Aaj #DoctorsDay hai, meri taraf se saare doctors ko dil se shukriya. Aapke dedication, or aapke sacrifices k liye! Thank you for being the strongest pillars of our country in this pandemic!"

Aaj #DoctorsDay hai, meri taraf se saare doctors ko dil se shukriya. Aapke dedication, or aapke sacrifices k liye! Thank you for being the strongest pillars of our country in this pandemic! — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 1, 2020

Writer-filmmaker and Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap, who was battling cancer, also shared a heartfelt note for doctors on the special occasion. Here's what she posted: "...big thank you to my doctors especially Dr Mandar Nadkarni. Had this COVID situation not been there I would have paid a visit to the doctors and nurses with another box of chocolates who really take care of all of us!"

Tamannaah Bhatia shared an illustration on Twitter and wrote, "Saluting the real heroes who have devoted their lives in healing and helping others. Happy National Doctor's Day!! #ThankyouDoctor"

Dhanush, too, posted a note of thanks to doctors across the country. He tweeted:

Happy doctors day, On this day I would like to thank and express my gratitude to each and every doctor who are selflessly risking their lives to save lives of millions of people ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ♥ï¸Â♥ï¸Â♥ï¸Â♥ï¸Â — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) July 1, 2020

South superstar Mohanlal, too, took to Twitter to wish our doctors on Doctor's Day 2020. Here's what he tweeted:

Ananya Panday, too, penned a heartwarming note for doctors. Here's what she shared:

Doctors and medical professionals across the country have proved how selflessly they can work round the clock when their fellow countrymen are facing a health crisis. Our doctors certainly deserve a thundering round of applause and all our support for everything they do for us.

