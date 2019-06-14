Doctor's strike: Mumbai's KEM hospital doctors assemble to protest

national

Delhi Medical Association (DMA) and Resident Doctors Association of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have also called for a strike today

In the light of the recent assault on doctors in Kolkata, Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) joined the nationwide protest on Friday to demand protection for doctors.

Speaking to ANI, Prashant Chaudhary, President of MARD at Scion hospital, said: "The incident was clearly a targeted assault.

This has now become a law and order issue. We express solidarity to the seriously injured doctors. We will abstain from providing our routine services from 8 am to 5 pm today, but at the same time we will make sure to inform the administration so that Outpatient Department treatment (OPD), Operation Theatres (OT) and wards keep running."

The President of President of KEM MARD, Dr. Nishtha Khatri shared a letter, which stated " Interns and resident doctors of Seth GS Medical College and KEM Hospital have assembled in order to protest against the repeated violence taking place against the medical fraternity today. In order to express their condemnation towards the attack that took place at NRS Medical College, Kolkata, residents, as well as interns, have dressed in black and we have formed a human chain to protest against the inhumane incident that took place in Kolkata. They have extended their extensive support to the entire medical fraternity and hope that such incidents do not happen in the future."

"Despite working selflessly day in and day out, the doctors are assaulted. We make immense sacrifices, we work really hard so that our patients can sleep at peace, yet we are often the soft targets. Due to these acts of violence, doctors are injured, doctors bleed. Why should our blood go in vain when each drop of our blood is for the patients, when our lives are dedicated to patients? In view of the same, KEM MARD has organised a blood donation drive today in order to portray that patients mean the world to us and we breathe and we live for patients."

Time: 11:15

Venue: Basketball court KEM Hospital

