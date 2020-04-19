Documentaries to watch on Netflix; no, it's not The Ted Bundy Tapes!

After the multiple lists of to-watch movies and shows from different genres, let's have a look at some documentaries you'll love binging on! Netflix is a pool, rather an ocean of content right now, and there's no better time than this to dive into some really good shows and movies to keep yourself occupied during these difficult lockdown days.

Wild Wild Country:

Wild Wild Country released on Netflix in 2018, and ever since then, people can't wait to watch Ma Anand Sheela's movie. Rumours are rife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is going to play this classic character from the sannyasins cult group, The City Of Rajneesh. The most controversial four years in the lives of Antelope, Oregonians life was no less than a troubled kingdom, with Osho a.k.a Rajneesh's place with 'no rules.' This one has six parts, one hour each unveils the happenings in Rajneesh and his town.

Game Changers:

This is truly a treat for all the vegetarians out there! Game Changers focuses on how athletes, popular celebrity and health enthusiast crave for a plant-based diet. The reason, of course, health and the second one, undying stamina. While many people focus on a protein-rich diet to keep up with the strength required the entire day for a rigorous workout, many have proved it wrong with their vegan or vegetarian diet. This is an eye-opener.

Don't F**k With The Cats:

For all the internet nerds, Don't Fu** With The Cats will show you a new perspective towards the work of social media. This documentary shows how a group of people come across a sociopath on the internet, and how they track him down despite sitting in different cities. It got many documentary lovers binging over it until the final episode.

Hot Girls Wanted:

As the title suggests, it talks about 'hot girls'. This documentary focuses on the behind-the-scenes of adult film stars and the unexplored industry of pornography. The film premiered at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival and was released on Netflix in the same year. Several 18 to 25-year-old young women are interviewed about their experiences as pornography performers. To watch Hot Girls Wanted, you have to keep yourself focused enough to understand the nitty-gritty of the industry.

Audrey and Daisy:

Also based on a cybercrime, Audrey and Daisy includes the stories of two American high school students, Audrie Pott and Daisy Coleman, who become the victim of cyberbullying. Both the girls come across two different lives, while one gives up, the other is left to face the wrath of society. Living in a society, which demands a lot of ethical explanation to survive to fit into the 'perfect' mould.

