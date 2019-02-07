Does Dharavi beat chowkie exist? Not really

national

As none of the local cops turn up for the inauguration of the Dhobi Ghat police chowkie, residents say BMC's negative approach delaying the project

Even after spending Rs 3.50 lakh and working for more than 30 days to set up the Dhobi Ghat police chowkie, the locals have not been able to get the structure inaugurated. Reason: The Dharavi police reportedly refused to attend the inaugural ceremony scheduled on Wednesday, just because the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has termed the structure illegal. More than 100 residents of the area are now trying to convince the police officers to help inaugurate the chowkie.

The civic body had demolished the beat chowkie last year after the walls of the structure developed cracks and it became dangerous. Even though at that time BMC had promised to rebuild it, no development happened thereafter. However, last month Dharavi Nagrik Seva Samiti took up the responsibility of rebuilding the structure and raised money for the purpose. After construction work started on January 15, the samiti decided to inaugurate it on Republic Day, but then they had to postpone it to February 6.

Meanwhile, BMC said that the structure would be razed, as there was no place for a chowkie in the area as per the development plan.

"The chowkie was first built in 1991. Since then it has been razed twice and rebuilt again. At that time BMC had no objections to the structure, but now they have issues," said a Dharavi resident.

"Due to BMC's negative approach, even the cops did not attend the inaugural ceremony. This is really disheartening for all of us," another resident said.

Speaking to mid-day, Siddharth Medhe, president of Dharavi Nagrik Seva Samiti, said, "We had planned the inauguration on February 6, but now it has been rescheduled. None of the cops confirmed their presence for the event. Hence, we had to cancel it. Members from our team will visit the officers to know their concerns and then decide on another date for the inauguration."

Even after several attempts to contact the senior police inspector of Dharavi police station, he refused to comment on the matter.

Jan 15: Day construction work of the chowkie had started

70: No. of residents who have funded the project

1991: Year the chowkie was first set up

