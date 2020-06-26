Does Paige Spiranac's boyfriend have a problem with her sex symbol tag? She reveals

American golfer Paige Spiranac has revealed that partner Steven Tinoco doesn't have a problem with her sex symbol tag.

"I met him [Steven] at the start of my career, so we have done this entire thing together. He

is so understanding and knows this is a business for me. He will say, 'Hey, show a little more cleavage,' " Paige recently told the New York Post.

In 2016, Steven proposed to her during a holiday in Dubai. Meanwhile, Paige, who has 2.6 million Instagram followers, is proud of the fact that many female golf influencers are following in her footsteps — flaunting trick shots, swings and sometimes — golf fashion.

"When I started my pro career, I didn't have any financial backing so I needed to leverage my social media. I started out with good intentions. Then, the Insta-golf girl morphed into something I wasn't really proud of, where girls who aren't into golf started posing to get followers. These girls are out there making golf cool. We are getting more women into golf. I'm proud of where it's gone," she added.

