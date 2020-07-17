Does your car insurance provide coverage for natural disasters?

Every year, natural disasters affect close to 160 million people worldwide[1]. What makes these natural hazards so catastrophic is their unexpected and inexorable nature that not only causes massive damage to human life but also, leads to the destruction of property and vehicles. Take a recent example of Super Cyclonic Storm Amphan, that caused widespread damage in Eastern India, specifically West Bengal, and also Bangladesh in May 2020. Submerged cars on flooded roads and alleyways became common sights on newspapers and TV screens after the landfall of cyclone Amphan in Kolkata. Given the severity of the damage caused by these natural disasters, it’s imperative that you not only focus on keeping your family safe but also, protect your car to ensure your lifestyle does not get altered.

Do you have the right car insurance policy?

Having a car insurance plan in place can definitely help you out during untoward events but whether or not your insurance protects your car from the damage caused by natural disasters depends on the kind of policy you have. For example, if you have third-party insurance for your car, it will only cover your legal liability for the death/damage caused to third-party. This does not pay for the damage caused to your car due to natural calamities like fire, earthquake, floods, cyclone, storm, etc. This is why it’s advisable to opt for a comprehensive car insurance policy that not only insures you for the damage caused by your vehicle to a third party but also the damage that’s caused to you or your vehicle. Since natural calamities are also included in the policy, it becomes easier for you to repair your car without having to pay for the damages yourself. Now, there are different insurance companies in the market that provide different offerings, which is why you should carefully compare different plans to choose the one that offers maximum benefits.

Find the right plan for you

Few things to consider when choosing an insurance company include competitive pricing, good customer care service, and additional cover. This will make it easier for you to get the right car insurance plan. Bajaj Allianz, for instance, is a leading general insurance company in India, whose comprehensive car insurance policy provides coverage against damages or losses caused due to almost all-natural calamities including fire, explosion, self-ignition or lightning, earthquake, flood, typhoon, hurricane, storm, tempest, inundation, cyclone, hailstorm, frost, landslide and rockslide.

Moreover, you can further widen the scope of this policy and protect your car even more by including add-on covers like engine cover, accident shield, personal baggage, lock and key replacement cover, consumable expenses, conveyance benefit, and depreciation shield. So, if you decide to add an engine cover to a comprehensive car insurance policy, it will insure your car’s engine for almost all the malfunctions, from water ingression to hydrostatic lock and everything in between. Similarly, consumable expenses add-on covers the cost of all consumables like engine oil, gearbox oil, power steering oil, coolant, brake oil, and more that may be incurred while repairing the damaged car post-accident. You can easily determine your premium rates post including these add-ons to your policy with the online car insurance calculator.

Apart from offering support during natural calamities, a comprehensive car insurance policy also comes with other added benefits including the easy online purchase of the policy where you can get quotes, compare plans, make payments to renew existing policies, and more, all from the comfort of your home. With Bajaj Allianz, you also get 24*7 roadside assistance, where all you need to do is call their toll-free number and their roadside assistance experts will help restore your vehicle to running condition. The company has tied up with 4000+ garages where you can avail high-quality services at these network garages across the country. There’s also a Motor OTS or Motor On-The-Spot that can largely simplify the process of filing and settling car insurance claims for you. It is basically a mobile-based service through which you can instantly register your car insurance claim from the accident spot and get it settled within minutes. Just upload the required documents online to file your claim instantly. If your existing car insurance policy has expired then it is imperative to ensure immediate car insurance renewal so your claim may not face rejection due to lack of a valid policy.

Natural calamities can strike at any time and cause unexpected damage to your favourite car. If you’re not prepared, you’ll have to shell out a lot of money from your pocket to get your car fixed. Apart from offering protection in case of natural disasters, an all-encompassing comprehensive car insurance plan can also help you quickly get back on your feet in case of other car-related accidents. A policy like Bajaj Allianz comprehensive car insurance plan is a good choice to get complete protection.

