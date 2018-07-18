Search

Domestic political uncertainty subdues equity indices

Jul 18, 2018, 17:40 IST | IANS

According to market observers, profit booking in mid-and-small-cap stocks also subdued the equity indices

Domestic political uncertainty in the wake of a no-confidence motion against the central government dragged the equity indices lower on Wednesday. According to market observers, profit booking in mid-and-small-cap stocks also subdued the equity indices.

Index-wise, the broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) closed at 10,980.45 points -- lower by 27.60 points or 0.25 per cent -- from its previous close.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex), which opened at 36,722.41 points, closed at 36,373.44 points -- lower by 146.52 points or 0.40 per cent -- from its previous session's close of 36,519.96 points.

The barometer index fell after it touched a fresh all-time high of 36,747.87 points. The index had dipped to a low of 36,320.92 points during the intra-day trade.

On Tuesday -- the previous trade session -- both the indices had made gains on the back of a slide in global crude oil prices along with expectations of fund infusion into public sector banks.

