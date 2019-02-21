Don Bosco beat Stanislaus to win U-12 knockout title

other-sports

Don Bosco, MSSA's U-12 knockout hockey champs. Pic/Sneha Kharabe

Don Bosco 'A' (Matunga) avenged their recent league final defeat to arch-rivals St Stanislaus with a 2-1 win to emerge champions of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA)-organised boys U-12 knockout hockey tournament at the Stanislaus ground in Bandra yesterday.

On Friday, the Bandra boys had got the better of the Matunga lads (3-1 via tie-breaker) to retain the Olympian Walter D'Souza U-12 League Trophy. Yesterday, the Bosco boys looked the more dominant side as they put the Bandra school team under pressure from the start. The Bosco boys took the lead when Ashay Bhoyav scored a field goal in the 10th minute.

Stanislaus then upped the tempo, and Daniel Saluja restored parity two minutes later. In the second half, Don Bosco's Gavin Rao beat Stanislaus 'keeper Joshua Rosario to score the winner.

Earlier, in the third place match, Don Bosco 'B' (Matunga) beat Dominic Savio 3-0 via tie-breaker, after the match ended 1-1. Rishi Jathan scored for Don Bosco, while Jonathan Mendes scored for Dominic Savio. In the shootout, Don Bosco's Rishi, Arya Kambli and Aarush Tawde were on target, while 'keeper Kian Menezes saved all three Dominic Savio attempts.

