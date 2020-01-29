Don Bosco hoop it up!

Search

Updated: Jan 29, 2020, 08:16 IST | Gordon D'costa | Mumbai

Matunga lads beat Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) 23-16 to enter semi-finals

A Cathedral player gets past a Don Bosco (Matunga) player during their MSSA U-13 basketball match at Azad Maidan. Pic/Suresh Karkera
Don Bosco (Matunga) capitalised on their chances and went on to defeat Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) 23-16 in a mini boys U-13 quarter-final match of the MSSA inter-school basketball tournament at Azad Maidan on Tuesday.

Arya K with eight points and Ashley Fernandes and Vignesh N, both scoring five points each, helped Don Bosco romp to victory and ensure a meeting with Campion in the penultimate round. Cathedral's Nirvaan Kedia was his team's leading scorer with nine points.

Earlier, Campion School (Cooperage Road) produced a steady performance and to edge out last year's runner-up Vibgyor High (Goregaon) by recording a fighting 25-23 win.

The Campion school boys were well-served by Advay Sardesai and Suryaksa Nishandar, both of whom played stellar roles, scoring 13 and six points respectively to seal a nail-biting win for their school.

Vibgyor High's Samin Sugathan top-scored with 15 points while Som Sengupta added six.

