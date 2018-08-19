Donald Trump accuses social media of being unfair to conservatives

international

But the Trump administration, he said on Saturday, would not let that happen

Donald Trump

After lambasting certain mainstream media houses for producing what he calls "fake news" for quite some time now, US President Donald Trump has now accused social media platforms of discriminating against Republican and conservative voices.

"Social Media is totally discriminating against Republican/Conservative voices. Speaking loudly and clearly for the Trump Administration, we won't let that happen," Trump said while addressing his 53.8 million followers on Twitter.

"They are closing down the opinions of many people on the RIGHT, while at the same time doing nothing to others," he said without specifying who "they" are.

His tweets follow a week in which Apple, Facebook, Spotify and YouTube have removed shows and video posted by US conspiracy theorist and radio host Alex Jones, USA Today reported on Saturday.

Twitter barred Jones from tweeting for a week.

Trump, who appeared on Jones' InfoWars show in 2015, did not refer to the conspiracy theorist in particular.

