Donald Trump backtracks on Russia meddling remark

At their meeting in Helsinki on Monday, Trump failed to challenge Putin over the 2016 presidential election, seeming to accept at face value the strongman's denial that Moscow interfered in a bid to undermine Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton

A woman holds a sign depicting Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump during a protest outside the White House. Pic/AP

President Donald Trump on Tuesday moved to limit the damage from his summit with Vladimir Putin, claiming he misspoke in appearing to accept the Russian leader's denial of election meddling, in a rebuke to US intelligence chiefs.

At their meeting in Helsinki on Monday, Trump failed to challenge Putin over the 2016 presidential election, seeming to accept at face value the strongman's denial that Moscow interfered in a bid to undermine Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

But faced with outrage at home, Trump sought to walk back his remarks. He said he accepted the intelligence community's assessment, and offered an explanation of his assertion that he could not see "any reason" why Russia would interfere.

Trump: No 'time limit' to denuclearise NK

Donald Trump said there is no hurry to denuclearise North Korea under his accord with Kim Jong Un — a shift in tone from when he said the process would start very soon.

Trump plans to repaint Air Force One

Air Force One's iconic blue-and-white colour scheme may be on the way out. Donald Trump has announced plans to repaint the next model of the aircraft. "Red, white and blue," Trump said of his plan to have the next version emblazoned with the colours of the American flag.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever