Donald Trump dubs fake new media 'Opposition party'

US President Donald Trump has described the "fake new media" as the "Opposition party" and accused them of working with Democrats for regularly referring to the situation at the border as a "manufactured crisis". His remarks came as the Democrats refused to allocate funding for a proposed controversial wall along the US-Mexico border. Trump has asked for USD 5.6 billion from Congress to construct the border wall, which he said is crucial to stop the flow of illegal immigrants and smuggling of drugs into the country.

"Democrats have refused to listen to the border agents and they say this is a manufactured crisis. That's their new soundbite. All over I turned the television--you know, I call it the opposition party. It's called the fake news media," Trump said during a border security and immigration roundtable in Texas on Thursday. He was referring to the allegation of the opposition Democrats that Trump has manufactured the crisis on the border to build the wall. Addressing border security officials, Trump said the problem of flow of illegal immigrants cannot be solves without a wall.

"If we don't have a barrier, a very substantial barrier of some kind, you're never going to be able to solve this problem. And everybody gets it,¿ he said. Referring to his visit to the border, he said he looked and every single car out there, even the asked really expensive ones that the Secret Service uses and said, "Do they all have wheels?" Yes. Oh, I thought it was medieval. The wheel is older than the wall. You know that? And there are some thing that work. You know what? The wheel works and a wall works. Nothing like a wall." Trump blamed the Democrats for the government shutdown "Plain and simple.

And again, more than just the walls. Their open borders agenda threaten all American families, including millions of legal immigrants throughout our nation," he said. The Democrats have repeatedly refused to approve any legislation to fund the wall. The standoff led to the partial government shutdown.

