Donald Trump gets harpooned for 'Prince of Whales' spelling error

international

That would be Charles, prince of Wales, whom he met last week at World War II commemorations in Britain

Donald Trump

Washington: There he blows again. President Donald Trump's erratic spelling habits on Twitter spouted again Thursday when he wrote about having recently met with the "Prince of Whales." That would be Charles, prince of Wales, whom he met last week at World War II commemorations in Britain.

The error prompted a wave of hilarity online, with one Twitter critic asking if the president had made the mistake "on porpoise."

Trump, who is an enthusiastic user of social media and has some 61 million Twitter followers, quickly corrected the original tweet. But his new version did not change another inaccurate reference, this time to the "Queen of England."

Elizabeth II, who hosted Trump at a state dinner in London, is actually queen of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, of which England is only one part.

I meet and talk to “foreign governments” every day. I just met with the Queen of England (U.K.), the Prince of Wales, the P.M. of the United Kingdom, the P.M. of Ireland, the President of France and the President of Poland. We talked about “Everything!” Should I immediately.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019

Trump on Sunday hit out at The New York Times over the "shockingly false and untrue" report on the immigration deal reached with Mexico.

"The Failing @nytimes story on Mexico and Illegal Immigration through our Southern Border has now been proven shockingly false and untrue, bad reporting and the paper is embarrassed by it. The only problem is that they knew it was Fake News before it went out. Corrupt Media!" he tweeted.

On Saturday, The New York Times had reported that Mexico had already promised to take many of the actions agreed to in Friday's immigration deal with the US.

"Friday's joint declaration says Mexico agreed to the deployment of its National Guard throughout Mexico, giving priority to its southern border," the Times report read.

"But the Mexican government had already pledged to do that in March during secret talks in Miami between Kirstjen Nielsen, then the secretary of homeland security, and Olga Sanchez, the Mexican secretary of the interior," it said.

Trump had on Friday announced that his administration reached an agreement with Mexico over immigration, owing to which tariffs on the Central American country were "indefinitely suspended," after days of gruelling negotiations between the two sides.

According to the deal, Mexico has agreed to strengthen its security presence at the southern border to stop the flow of Central American migrants from entering the US and boost intelligence sharing with Washington.

Mexico has also said that it would take stringent action against human and drug trafficking rings.

Trump had threatened to impose a five per cent tariff on all Mexican goods from June 10, which would increase by another five per cent every month and ultimately reach 25 per cent by October.