Donald Trump gets prank call on Air Force One

US President Donald Trump was fooled by a comedian into taking a prank call while on board Air Force One. Comedian John Melendez posed as Senator Bob Menendez. He says he spoke to the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner and received a call back from Trump.

Melendez said he claimed to be Senator Menendez and a fake assistant. "Sometimes the [President's] channels are open too widely and mistakes like this happen," a White House official said. Menendez is a Democratic senator from New Jersey and a long-time campaigner for immigration reform.

The US government has come under fire in recent weeks over its policy of separating migrant children from their parents at the border with Mexico. Melendez recorded his conversations with the US president and uploaded on his podcast.

