Donald Trump: India, Russia, Iran will have to fight terrorists in Afghanistan

international

Donald Trump waves as he arrives at the White House. Pic/AFP

Washington: Countries like India, Iran, Russia and Turkey will have to fight against terrorists in Afghanistan at some point of time, President Donald Trump said, ruing that the job against the extremists is being done only by the United States (US) some 7,000 miles away.

Trump said on Wednesday that other nations currently are making very less efforts against the terrorists in Afghanistan. "At a certain point Russia, Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq and Turkey are going to have to fight their battles too. We wiped out the caliphate 100 per cent. I did it in record time but at a certain point all of these other countries where ISIS is around they have been decimated by the way, badly decimated," Trump told reporters at the White House while responding to a question on the reemergence of ISIS in Afghanistan.



Vladimir Putin, Russian president

"All of these countries are going to have to fight them because do we want to stay there for another 19 years? So, at a certain point other countries and that includes Russia and it includes Iran and Turkey and Iraq and Afghanistan and Pakistan and India," he said. Trump's comments came a day after he indicated that the US forces will not completely withdraw from Afghanistan and America will have "somebody there" to make sure Taliban doesn't regain control.

US birthright citizenship might end

Trump has threatened to end what he called the "ridiculous" US policy of birthright citizenship, which gives citizenship automatically to those born in America, as he sought ways to check illegal immigration. "We're looking at that very seriously, birthright citizenship. It's frankly ridiculous," Trump said outside the White House while responding to a question on birthright citizenship.

US, NK talks to resume

Seoul said negotiations between North Korea and the US might resume soon, following a US special envoy's visit to South Korea. "The impression that I got (from the talks with Stephen Biegun) was that the dialogue between the North and the US appears likely to unfold soon," South Korean Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Hyun-chong said.

China over US jets' sale to Taiwan

A Chinese officer says the country "will not sit idly by" if the US proceeds with a sale of advanced F-16V fighter jets to Taiwan. Col. Chen Rongdi, chief of the Institute of War Studies at the Academy of Military Sciences, said Beijing considered the sale a violation of previous US commitments to China regarding the island it considers its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary.

