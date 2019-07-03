Donald Trump: Iran must know they are playing with fire

international

His statement comes as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in a strongly worded statement, asks Tehran to halt enrichment of uranium

Donald Trump

Washington: President Donald Trump has warned that Iran is "playing with fire" after Tehran announced that it has exceeded the limit on enriched uranium reserves under the 2015 nuclear deal from which the US walked out last year. His statement came as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in a strongly worded statement, asked Tehran to halt enrichment of uranium.

Monday marked the first time Iran is known to have breached the terms of the deal. The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed Iran had exceeded the limit that the deal imposed on its stockpile of low-enriched uranium.

"The Iranian regime, armed with nuclear weapons, would pose an even greater danger to the region and to the world. The United States is committed to negotiating a new and comprehensive deal with the Iranian regime to resolve its threats to international peace and security," Pompeo said.

As long as Iran continues to reject diplomacy and expand its nuclear programme, the economic pressure and diplomatic isolation will intensify, he said. Alleging that the Iranian regime has taken new steps to advance its nuclear ambitions, Pompeo said the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism continues to use its nuclear programme to extort the international community and threaten regional security.

2006

Year since when UNSC passed six resolutions

US maximum pressure responsible: China

China said it regrets Iran's decision to exceed a limit on enriched uranium reserves under a 2015 nuclear deal, but said US "maximum pressure is the root cause" of tensions. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said, "We call on all parties to view this from a long-term and overall perspective, exercise restraint and uphold the JCPOA (nuclear deal) together."

Reduce enriched uranium reserves: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron called on Iran to "immediately" reduce its enriched uranium reserves, a day after Tehran announced it had breached limits under the 2015 deal to retaliate against new US sanctions. Macron said he had "noted with concern" Tehran's overstepping of the limit set in the deal and called on Iran "to immediately reverse this overshoot".

