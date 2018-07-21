Donald Trump plans to host Putin in Washington

The US Prez has ordered officials to invite Russian President, White House says

Donald Trump (left) with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit in Helsinki. Pic/AP

US President Donald Trump, under fire over his Helsinki summit with Vladimir Putin, doubled down yesterday by saying he looks forward to meeting the Russian leader again — with talks already underway for a visit to Washington in the fall.

Trump has come in for bipartisan criticism for what many saw as his unsettling embrace of the Russian strongman this week — and his seeming disavowal of his own intelligence agencies and their assessment that Moscow meddled in the 2016 election.

The backlash has thrust Trump onto the defensive, leading to days of conflicting statements from both the president and the White House. But Trump has largely shrugged off the criticism and took aim at the "fake news media" Thursday for failing to recognise his achievements. "The Summit with Russia was a great success, except with the real enemy of the people, the Fake News Media," Trump said on Twitter.

Trump rejects Putin's proposal

Donald Trump has rejected a proposal by Vladimir Putin to allow Russian officials to interrogate a former US ambassador and citizens, amid outrage across Washington that he would even consider it.

Trump 'ready' to tax all Chinese imports

Donald Trump said he is willing to hit all Chinese goods imported to the US with tariffs if necessary. "I'm ready to go 500," the Republican leader sadi, referring to the $505.5 billion in Chinese imports. accepted into the US in 2017.

Web search for 'idiot' shows Trump

Google is showing images of Trump for a search of the word "idiot". The onslaught is the result of a campaign by activists who are manipulating Google's algorithm by linking the word to an image of Trump.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever