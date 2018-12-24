Donald Trump pushes for border wall amid partial government shutdown

international

US President Donald Trump has again pushed for a wall in its Southern border with Mexico despite a partial government shutdown in the country which may continue till 2019.

The shutdown was triggered by a lack of consensus between lawmakers and the US President on the funding for the wall which was one of Trump's electoral promises.

"The most important way to stop gangs, drugs, human trafficking and massive crime is at our Southern Border. We need Border Security, and as EVERYONE knows, you can¿t have Border Security without a Wall. The Drones & Technology are just bells and whistles. Safety for America!" Trump tweeted on Sunday (local time).

Meanwhile, Trump's next acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney told Fox News, "It is very possible that the shutdown will go beyond the 28th and into the new Congress."

The US Constitution mandates the Congress to convene in the new year on January 3, unless a different day has been designated by law by the preceding Congress.

