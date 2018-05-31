Donald Trump replaces steak with fish to lose weight

President Donald Trump had embarked upon a mission to shed 10 to 15 pounds in January by altering his diet and with a new exercise plan to pull back from borderline obesity, CNN said in the report on Wednesday.

Donald Trump. Pic/AFP

Washington: Dietitians to Donald Trump has replaced his favourite steak with fish and have also discarded cheeseburgers, after the US President acknowledged in private that he needed to lose weight, a media report said. President Trump had embarked upon a mission to shed 10 to 15 pounds in January by altering his diet and with a new exercise plan to pull back from borderline obesity, CNN said in the report on Wednesday.

Five months into his regimen, people close to him said that they have detected small changes, mostly in how he eats.

But they have not identified a discernible exercise routine beyond the weekend rounds of golf the President enjoys with the help of a cart.

Trump himself has continued to downplay the importance of exercise, even questioning whether it presents more risk than reward.

In January, Ronny Jackson, the White House doctor, acknowledged to a room full of reporters that Trump didn't exercise regularly, CNN reported.

Inside the White House kitchens, chefs have been instructed to find ways to limit fat and calories in the dishes they prepare for Trump's meals, including the lunches and dinners he convenes almost daily with members of his Cabinet, lawmakers, outside advisers or visiting foreign dignitaries.

Earlier this year, a registered dietitian was dispatched from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre to consult with White House kitchen staff on reducing calories and fat in Trump's meals, a person familiar with the matter told CNN.

Trump's most recent predecessors were exercise fiends.

Former President Barack Obama played basketball until his knees began troubling him, switching later to cardio work on machines in the White House residence.

Former President George W. Bush asked for workout equipment, including an elliptical machine and dumbbells, to be installed in a poolside cabana steps from the Oval Office, and a fold-up treadmill to be placed aboard Air Force One.

