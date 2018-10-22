Search

Donald Trump says 'full efforts' underway to stop migrant caravan

Oct 22, 2018, 08:16 IST | AFP

"Full efforts are being made to stop the onslaught of illegal aliens from crossing our Souther(n) Border," Trump tweeted on Sunday

Donald Trump says 'full efforts' underway to stop migrant caravan
Donald Trump. Pic/AFP

President Donald Trump has said that "full efforts" were underway to halt the progress of thousands of Honduran migrants toward the United States. "Full efforts are being made to stop the onslaught of illegal aliens from crossing our Souther(n) Border," Trump tweeted on Sunday.

"People have to apply for asylum in Mexico first, and if they fail to do that, the U.S. will turn them away. The courts are asking the U.S. to do things that are not doable! "The Caravans are a disgrace to the Democrat Party. Change the immigration laws NOW!"

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

donald trumpworld news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Mumbai Crime: Man kills model after sex, stuffs body in suitcase

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK