Donald Trump says, Time and venue for meeting with Kim to be announced in 3 days

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that the time and venue for his summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has been decided and would be announced in three days.

He, however, ruled out the Demilitarized Zone that divides the Korean peninsula as a venue for his upcoming summit with Kim.

Talking to reporters, Trump said the time and place has been set for his meeting with Kim and it would be announced in three days.

"It wouldn't be at the DMZ," he said in response to a question. His remarks came as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo headed home with three Americans after meeting with Kim in Pyongyang. Trump also praised Kim for the release of the three American.

"I appreciate Kim Jong Un for doing this," he said. The fate of the detainees has been a key factor in the build up to the Trump-Kim meeting.

