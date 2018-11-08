Donald Trump says will not stop Russia collusion probe

international

Democrats will take over committees when the next Congress convenes in January, giving them the power to hold hearings, call witnesses and issue subpoenas to administration officials

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump once more Wednesday attacked the investigation into his campaign's possible collusion with Russia as a "hoax," but said he had no plans to shut it down.

"I could fire everybody right now, but I don't want to stop it because politically I don't like stopping it," Trump told a news conference at the White House, after midterm elections left the lower house of Congress under Democratic control.

"I am not concerned about anything with the Russian investigation, because it is a hoax," the president said. "There's no collusion." Democrats will take over committees when the next Congress convenes in January, giving them the power to hold hearings, call witnesses and issue subpoenas to administration officials.

