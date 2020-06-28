Donald Trump signs executive order to punish vandalism

US President Donald Trump on Friday said that he has signed a "very strong" executive order aimed at protecting the country's monuments and statues from vandalism. "I just had the privilege of signing a very strong executive order protecting American monuments, memorials and statues, and combating recent criminal violence. Long prison terms for these lawless acts against our great country!" Trump tweeted.

The White House is yet to release details on the executive order. Earlier this week, Trump said that he was preparing an order after protesters tried to vandalise a statue of former President Andrew Jackson near the White House amid nationwide demonstrations against racism and police brutality, which are taking place following the death of George Floyd in police custody last month.

Biden ahead of Trump in few polls

Democratic presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden was ahead of President Donald Trump in some polls. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and recent civil unrest, Trump has come under severe criticism on a number of fronts. A New York Times/Siena College poll released this week shows Biden with a strong, 14-point advantage, at a time when Trump is still fighting the pandemic, as well as dealing with the economy.

