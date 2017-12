Donald Trump slams two top FBI officials

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to slam two top Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officials, the media reported

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to slam two top Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officials, the media reported. "How can FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the man in charge, along with leakin' James Comey, of the Phony Hillary Clinton investigation (including her 33,000 illegally deleted emails) be given $700,000 for wife's campaign by Clinton Puppets during investigation?" Trump wrote in one tweet on Saturday.



Donald Trump. Pics/AFP

In another tweet, Trump said McCabe "is racing the clock to retire with full benefits. 90 days to go?!!!" McCabe told senior FBI officials months ago that he was planning on retiring in the coming months, informed officials told CNN. He told senior agents that he was eligible to retire in March. Under FBI rules governing accumulated leave, he may be able to exit earlier. He is not being forced out. As for the campaign donations, McCabe himself never received any money for his wife Jill McCabe's campaign for state senate.

The criticism of McCabe comes as a growing number of Republicans are questioning the credibility of Mueller's investigation into possible collusion between Trump's team and Russian officials. Several Republicans, including Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, have called for McCabe's removal. On Saturday, Trump also took aim at FBI general counsel James Baker, who is being reassigned. "Wow, 'FBI lawyer James Baker reassigned...,'" Trump tweeted. Baker was tapped as the FBI's top lawyer by former agency Director James Comey in January 2014. Baker was recently been caught up in an investigation into a leak involving the FBI, the National Security Agency (NSA), and news reports about surveillance methods used by an email provider.

