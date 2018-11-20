'Donald Trump suffers from perpetual historic amnesia'

international

The minister, known to be a hawk, in a series of tweets said that whether China or Iran, US policies of "containment and isolation" do not coincide with Pakistan's strategic interests

Donald Trump said Pakistan is not doing 'a damn thing' for America in curbing terrorism Pic/AFP

Pakistan Monday reacted angrily to Donald Trump's latest tirade against it for not doing "a damn thing" for America in curbing terrorism, saying the US President "suffers conveniently from perpetual historic amnesia!"

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari's terse remarks came a day after President Trump defended his administration's decision to stop hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid to Pakistan for not doing enough to curb terrorism and criticised Islamabad for offering a hideout to Al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad.

The minister, known to be a hawk, in a series of tweets said that whether China or Iran, US policies of "containment and isolation" do not coincide with Pakistan's strategic interests.

Mazari, a close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan, said Trump's latest criticism of Pakistan should be a "lesson" to those Pakistani leaders who "appeased" America, especially after the 9/11 terror attacks. In reply to another tweet calling out Trump over his remarks, Mazari said: "@realDonaldTrump suffers conveniently from perpetual historic amnesia!"

Former foreign minister Khawaja Asif said Pakistan continues to "pay in blood" for what it did for the USA and described the bilateral ties as a "relationship of betrayals & sanctions."

