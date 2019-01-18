Donald Trump taps 3 PIOs for key admin posts

international

The nomination of Baranwal, Bamzai and Patel was sent to the Senate Wednesday. So far, Trump has nominated or appointed more than three dozen Indian-Americans in key positions

Ritika Baranwal, Aditya Bamzai and Bimal Patel

US President Donald Trump has nominated three influential Indian-Americans including a woman nuclear expert to powerful administration positions. Rita Baranwal was nominated for the post of Assistant Secretary of Energy (Nuclear Energy), Aditya Bamzai for member of the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board and Bimal Patel as the assistant secretary of Treasury.

Baranwal holds the post of Director, Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear (GAIN) initiative. If confirmed by the Senate, she will be heading the powerful Office of Nuclear Energy. She will also be responsible for the department's nuclear technology research and the development and management of the department's nuclear technology infrastructure.

A Yale graduate, Bamzai teaches and writes about civil procedure, administrative law, federal courts, national security law and computer crime. He has earlier served as a law clerk to Justice Antonin Scalia of the US Supreme Court and to Judge Jeffrey Sutton of the US Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.

Patel currently serves as deputy assistant secretary of the Treasury for the Financial Stability Oversight Council. Prior to joining the United States Department of the Treasury, Patel was a partner and head of the Financial Advisory and Regulation practice in Washington, DC.

Cardi B weighs in on shutdown

Cardi B has slammed the Trump administration on the ongoing government shutdown that has left thousands without pay in the US, saying that the country is in a "hellhole right now". The rapper vented her anger on the order through a video on Instagram. "Our country is in a hellhole right now. We really need to take this serious. I feel like we need to take some kind of action."

