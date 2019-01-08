Donald Trump to 'address nation' on border crisis

international

A White House official said Trump wants to make his case about the government shutdown and wall funding in advance of Thursday's border trip

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump will "address the nation" on Tuesday over the ongoing "humanitarian and national security crisis" on the country's southern border, two days before his scheduled trip to the region. Trump made the announcement in a tweet late Monday night, reports CNN.

"I am pleased to inform you that I will address the nation on the humanitarian and national security crisis on our southern border. Tuesday night at 9 p.m.," the President tweeted.

The tweet comes as the government shutdown begins its third week, with Trump and congressional Democrats at an impasse over the President's demand for nearly $6 billion in federal funding to build a wall on the southern border.

A White House official said Trump wants to make his case about the government shutdown and wall funding in advance of Thursday's border trip.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders announced on Monday morning that Trump will head to the US-Mexico border to "meet with those on the front lines of the national security and humanitarian crisis".

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has flatly rejected providing any funding for the border wall to resolve the stalemate.

Trump has threatened to drag on the shutdown for months or even years if he does not get funding for the border wall.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever