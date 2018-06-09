Donald Trump to skip G7 climate sessions
Trade tariffs the US President imposed on Canada, Mexico and the EU have drawn a sharp backlash from allies, whose leaders have described feelings of anger, regret and confusion
US President Donald Trump will skip scheduled sessions on climate change, clean energy and oceans during the two-day G7 Summit in Canada, the White House announced. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary, announced that Trump will attend an early-morning session on "women's empowerment", but he will be gone before any joint statement is issued by the other leaders.
Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lashed out at Trump for imposing tariffs on their steel and aluminium industries. "The American President may not mind being isolated, but neither do we mind signing a six country agreement if need be," Macron tweeted.
Emmanuel Macron (left) with Justin Trudeau in Canada
"Because these six countries represent values, they represent an economic market, which has the weight of history behind it and which is now a true international force." Also, Trudeau said that with Macron, "we are going to defend our industries and our workers" and "show the US President that his unacceptable actions are hurting his own citizens".
Trump responded, "Please tell Prime Minister Trudeau and President Macron that they are charging the US massive tariffs and create non-monetary barriers." Trump's aides have signalled that he was unwilling to rethink the decision.
'Russia should be part of summit'
US President Donald Trump says Russia should be attending the G7 summit. Russia was expelled in 2014 following its annexation of Crimea, but Trump said he wanted them there.
Canada closer to legalising marijuana
Canada's Senate passed a law legalising recreational marijuana, moving it closer to becoming the first member of the G7 nations to legalise the production, sale and consumption of the drug. Legalising weed was a 2015 campaign promise of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Trump may invite Kim Jong Un to WH
US President Donald Trump yesterday said he would consider inviting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to the White House if their Singapore summit on Tuesday goes well but made it clear that he is ready to “walk away” from the meeting if his goals were not achieved.
