Donald Trump to skip G7 climate sessions

Trade tariffs the US President imposed on Canada, Mexico and the EU have drawn a sharp backlash from allies, whose leaders have described feelings of anger, regret and confusion

Anti-G7 protesters gather for a demonstration in Quebec; (Inset) Donald Trump. Pics/AFP and AP

US President Donald Trump will skip scheduled sessions on climate change, clean energy and oceans during the two-day G7 Summit in Canada, the White House announced. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary, announced that Trump will attend an early-morning session on "women's empowerment", but he will be gone before any joint statement is issued by the other leaders.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lashed out at Trump for imposing tariffs on their steel and aluminium industries. "The American President may not mind being isolated, but neither do we mind signing a six country agreement if need be," Macron tweeted.



Emmanuel Macron (left) with Justin Trudeau in Canada

"Because these six countries represent values, they represent an economic market, which has the weight of history behind it and which is now a true international force." Also, Trudeau said that with Macron, "we are going to defend our industries and our workers" and "show the US President that his unacceptable actions are hurting his own citizens".

Trump responded, "Please tell Prime Minister Trudeau and President Macron that they are charging the US massive tariffs and create non-monetary barriers." Trump's aides have signalled that he was unwilling to rethink the decision.